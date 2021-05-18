Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Separately, CL King upped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:MTX opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

