Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,243. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

