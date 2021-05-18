Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 505 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after buying an additional 650,602 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after buying an additional 650,602 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.