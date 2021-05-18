Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 870 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56.

