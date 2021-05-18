Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 260 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 203.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

