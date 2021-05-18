Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $326.70 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

