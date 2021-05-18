Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

