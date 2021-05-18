Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $86,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 113,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.
In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.