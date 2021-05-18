Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $86,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 113,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.