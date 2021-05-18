Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $56,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

