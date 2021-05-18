Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 478 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 48.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 42,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 164,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $252.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.32 and a 200-day moving average of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

