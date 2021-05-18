Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 217 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.99 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

