Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

NYSE AVY opened at $220.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $102.56 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

