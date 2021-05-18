Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

