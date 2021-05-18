Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

