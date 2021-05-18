Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) versus Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Critical Comparison

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Middlefield Banc and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 11 1 2.76

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.65, indicating a potential downside of 14.56%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 15.31% 6.51% 0.71% Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Fifth Third Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $59.37 million 2.53 $12.71 million $1.95 12.15 Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 3.08 $2.51 billion $2.77 15.49

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Middlefield Banc pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 full-service banking centers and financial brokerage offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 1,134 banking centers and 2,397 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

