MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $279,681.84 and $30.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 74.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MidasProtocol Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

