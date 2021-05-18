Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$57.77 on Tuesday. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of C$14.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.65.

MRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

