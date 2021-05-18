Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 115 by Analysts at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
MTRO opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.42) on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £187.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.47.
In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.
