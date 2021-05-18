Metal Market Capitalization Tops $200.28 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Metal has a total market cap of $200.28 million and $32.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00006797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00085158 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00105052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.03 or 0.01344556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.