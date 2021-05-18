Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $205.16 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00007235 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $205.16 million and approximately $29.67 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00128966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $637.54 or 0.01474633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00064939 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

