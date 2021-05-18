Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.71

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,881,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,901,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.