Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MESA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $383.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,436. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.