Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

