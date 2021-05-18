Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $652.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

