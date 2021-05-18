Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,420 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $140,775 over the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

