Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 71,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

AMPY stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.31.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,380.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

