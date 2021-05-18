Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 309.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

