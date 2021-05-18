Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Merchants by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 331,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 134,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $22,642,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $696,529. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

