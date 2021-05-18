Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 713 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 72.88%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

