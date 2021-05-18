Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 632 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.