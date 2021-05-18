Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up approximately 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,965,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

