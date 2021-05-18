MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LABS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE LABS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.40. 163,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,277. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

