Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.690-14.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,419. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 1-year low of $89.50 and a 1-year high of $308.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.35.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

