MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

MAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE:MAX opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

