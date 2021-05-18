McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

McKesson stock opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 1-year low of $139.17 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $181.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

