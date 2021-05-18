Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 2,993.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

