Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAXN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

