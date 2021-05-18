Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,084.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mattel by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $16,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

