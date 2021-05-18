Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,084.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 6,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

