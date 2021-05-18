Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.68 on Tuesday, hitting $367.98. 48,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $364.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.34 and its 200 day moving average is $349.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

