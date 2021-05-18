Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 1.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,211 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 112,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

