Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.86 on Monday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 263.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,181,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

