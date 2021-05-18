Mark Alan Baker Sells 450 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Alan Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overstock.com alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 351.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.