ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $9,558,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAN traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $122.27. 4,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.