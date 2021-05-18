MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $25.01

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $24.46. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 711 shares.
MMYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.
About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
