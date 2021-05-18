MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $25.01

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $24.46. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 711 shares.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $19,525,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,707,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

