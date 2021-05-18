Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 150,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 170.5% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

