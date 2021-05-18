Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $505.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

