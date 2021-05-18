M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

MDC opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

