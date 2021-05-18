LUXCoin (LUX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,577.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $6,577.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,204.24 or 1.00670564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.42 or 0.01526438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00695678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00404088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00189262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006367 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,321,517 coins and its circulating supply is 11,314,285 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.