Lunyr (LUN) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $861,078.55 and approximately $4,002.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.19 or 0.01359987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00115081 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.